Alverta 'Alberta' May Heinz
0 entries

Alverta 'Alberta' May Heinz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alverta 'Alberta' May Heinz

MOUNT ZION — Alverta “Alberta” May Heinz 90, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 1:20 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Mason Point, Sullivan, IL.

A service to celebrate Alberta's life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion District Library Children's Programing. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Alberta was born July 4, 1929, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Theodore C. and Mary Marie (Travis) Born. She married George R. Heinz on February 8, 1948. He preceded her in death on October 18, 1995. Alberta had formerly worked in Central Supply at St. Mary's Hospital. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Alberta enjoyed needle point and sewing. Her passion was her family.

Surviving are her daughter: C.C. Barding of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Mike Barding of Mt. Zion and Joe Barding (Stephanie) of Bethany; great-grandchildren: Wylie Durham, Miles Barding, Madeline Barding, and Robby Barding; brother-in-law: Russell J. Floyd of Decatur; nieces and nephews: Cindy Kreuger (Jon) of Columbus, WI, Russell Floyd Jr. of Madison, WI and Mary Grider (Brian) of Mt. Zion; many loving great nieces and great nephews.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sister and two brothers.

To send flowers to the family of Alverta "Alberta" Heinz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alverta "Alberta"'s Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alverta "Alberta"'s Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News