MOUNT ZION — Alverta “Alberta” May Heinz 90, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 1:20 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Mason Point, Sullivan, IL.
A service to celebrate Alberta's life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion District Library Children's Programing. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Alberta was born July 4, 1929, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Theodore C. and Mary Marie (Travis) Born. She married George R. Heinz on February 8, 1948. He preceded her in death on October 18, 1995. Alberta had formerly worked in Central Supply at St. Mary's Hospital. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Alberta enjoyed needle point and sewing. Her passion was her family.
Surviving are her daughter: C.C. Barding of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Mike Barding of Mt. Zion and Joe Barding (Stephanie) of Bethany; great-grandchildren: Wylie Durham, Miles Barding, Madeline Barding, and Robby Barding; brother-in-law: Russell J. Floyd of Decatur; nieces and nephews: Cindy Kreuger (Jon) of Columbus, WI, Russell Floyd Jr. of Madison, WI and Mary Grider (Brian) of Mt. Zion; many loving great nieces and great nephews.
Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sister and two brothers.
