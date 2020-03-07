Alvin Leon Oliger
0 entries

Alvin Leon Oliger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alvin Oliger

MOWEAQUA -- Alvin Leon Oliger, 86, of Moweaqua, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Alvin was born October 2, 1933 in Truman, Arkansas. He was the son of Lillie Mae and Joe Oliger and was raised by his mother and beloved stepfather Leo Farmer. He married Annie Mae Raper on January 20, 1951. Before retirement he was a meat cutter having spent most of his career at Fathauer’s Market in Moweaqua and enjoyed serving his community. He also served on the Village of Moweaqua Board and was instrumental in bringing the Moweaqua Nursing and Retirement Center to the community. Alvin was a devoted member of the Moweaqua General Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and song leader. He later became a member of Destiny Fellowship.

Alvin leaves behind his wife of sixty-nine years, Ann, daughters Joyce (Rod) Hite, Janet (Bob) Simmons, Judy (Bob) Montgomery, Jodie (Randy) Compton, and Jennifer (Mike) Woodard, a brother Freddie Joe (Jane) Farmer, eleven grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, three brothers, and grandchildren Carolyn Ann Hite and Trenton Scott Myers.

Services to celebrate Alvin’s life will be 10 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery in Moweaqua. Memorials are suggested to Destiny Fellowship.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct. Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To send flowers to the family of Alvin Oliger, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alvin's Visitation begins.
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alvin's Visitation begins.
Mar 9
celebration of life
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alvin's celebration of life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News