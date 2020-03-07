Alvin Leon Oliger

Alvin was born October 2, 1933 in Truman, Arkansas. He was the son of Lillie Mae and Joe Oliger and was raised by his mother and beloved stepfather Leo Farmer. He married Annie Mae Raper on January 20, 1951. Before retirement he was a meat cutter having spent most of his career at Fathauer’s Market in Moweaqua and enjoyed serving his community. He also served on the Village of Moweaqua Board and was instrumental in bringing the Moweaqua Nursing and Retirement Center to the community. Alvin was a devoted member of the Moweaqua General Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and song leader. He later became a member of Destiny Fellowship.