MOWEAQUA -- Alvin Leon Oliger, 86, of Moweaqua, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Alvin was born October 2, 1933 in Truman, Arkansas. He was the son of Lillie Mae and Joe Oliger and was raised by his mother and beloved stepfather Leo Farmer. He married Annie Mae Raper on January 20, 1951. Before retirement he was a meat cutter having spent most of his career at Fathauer’s Market in Moweaqua and enjoyed serving his community. He also served on the Village of Moweaqua Board and was instrumental in bringing the Moweaqua Nursing and Retirement Center to the community. Alvin was a devoted member of the Moweaqua General Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and song leader. He later became a member of Destiny Fellowship.
Alvin leaves behind his wife of sixty-nine years, Ann, daughters Joyce (Rod) Hite, Janet (Bob) Simmons, Judy (Bob) Montgomery, Jodie (Randy) Compton, and Jennifer (Mike) Woodard, a brother Freddie Joe (Jane) Farmer, eleven grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, three brothers, and grandchildren Carolyn Ann Hite and Trenton Scott Myers.
Services to celebrate Alvin’s life will be 10 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery in Moweaqua. Memorials are suggested to Destiny Fellowship.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct. Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
9:00AM-10:00AM
10:00AM
