WELDON -- Alvin Ray Baker, 39, of Bloomington, formerly of Weldon, passed away at 2:20 p.m., December 22, 2019.
Alvin was born February 10, 1980 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Burness A. and Mildred (Hunter) Baker.
Alvin is survived by his daughter, Lily Baker of Downs; mother, Mildred Baker of Savoy; siblings, Rick Baker of Eldred, Mitzi Baker of Dunlap, Angie Heiland of Decatur, Ben Baker of Hillsboro, Betty Reynolds of Champaign, Phyllis Etherton of Farmer City, Dorwin Baker of Farmer City, Ronald Baker of Weldon, and Donna Rhoades of Farmer City.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Alvin worked for State Farm as an IT Tech. He loved his daughter, Lily, his cat Bailey, and he enjoyed snowmobiling, woodworking and traveling.
A visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness.
We will love you and miss you always.
Service information
2:00PM-5:00PM
215 E Washington St
Monticello, IL 61856
