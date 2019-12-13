MOUNT ZION -- Alvinetta Turner 87, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 8:10 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, in her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Alvinetta was born September 21, 1932, in Vancleve, KY the daughter of Jesse and Miranda (Gibbs) Dunn. She retired as a seamstress from the Decatur Garment Factory. Alvinetta married David R. Turner in 1949. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1999.

Surviving are her sons: Doyle G. Turner (Larrie) of Mt. Zion and Jimmy Turner (Terri) of Dawson, IL; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, five sisters, and one brother.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of The Glenwood and the staff of Friendship Hill for all their care and compassion.

