Amanda Jane Holt
Amanda Jane Holt

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Amanda Jane Holt, age 37, of Nashville, TN, passed away April 30, 2021.

Amanda is preceded in death by her father, Larry Allen Holt, and her grandparents, Velvine Rhodes; Dean and Willa Grant; Fern and Don Holt. She is survived by her mother, Jody Grant Holt; sisters: Sara Deady (Jason), Kami Horsman (Matt); one nephew, Collin Deady; and nieces: Annabel Deady, Sloan Horsman, and Riley Horsman. Amanda also leaves behind her beloved dog, Holly and kitty cat, Roo.

Amanda loved spending time with her nieces and nephew, horseback riding, reading, helping rescue pets and working with rescue organizations. She is adored by her loving family and will be greatly missed.

Services for Amanda will be private. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cheatham County Animal Shelter, 2797 Sams Creek Rd, Pegram, TN 37143.

