Feb. 13, 1994 - April 30, 2022
DECATUR — Amanda Lee Norman, 28, passed away on April 30, 2022, in Decatur, IL.
Amanda was born to Marty and Anjie Norman on February 13, 1994, in Decatur, IL. Amanda graduated from MacArthur in 2016, with her sister, Alonna. Amanda participated in several Special Olympics, obtaining several silver and gold medals.
Amanda is survived by her parents, three sisters, three brothers, three step-sisters; stepfather, Scott; and many extended family and friends.
Amanda is preceded in death by her grandfather, Terry Brown and grandmother, Linda Norman.
Memorials to https://gofund.me/58c5cc68
In memory of Amanda, please raise awareness for Salla Disease.
