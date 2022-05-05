 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amanda Lee Norman

  • 0
Amanda Lee Norman

Feb. 13, 1994 - April 30, 2022

DECATUR — Amanda Lee Norman, 28, passed away on April 30, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Amanda was born to Marty and Anjie Norman on February 13, 1994, in Decatur, IL. Amanda graduated from MacArthur in 2016, with her sister, Alonna. Amanda participated in several Special Olympics, obtaining several silver and gold medals.

Amanda is survived by her parents, three sisters, three brothers, three step-sisters; stepfather, Scott; and many extended family and friends.

Amanda is preceded in death by her grandfather, Terry Brown and grandmother, Linda Norman.

Memorials to https://gofund.me/58c5cc68

In memory of Amanda, please raise awareness for Salla Disease.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News