Amanda Marie Oden

DECATUR - Amanda Marie Oden, age 36, a resident of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

Amanda was born the daughter of Scott Oden and Carol (Duffer) Thomas on May 29, 1984, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 2002 graduate of Lawrence Education Center, Springfield, Illinois.

Survivors include her two beloved sons: Cameron Sutton of Riverton, Illinois and Maddox Routson of Bloomington, Illinois; mother, Carol Thomas (Craig) of Chicago, Illinois; father, Scott Oden of Decatur, Illinois; brother, Anthony Oden (Krissie) of Decatur, Illinois; fiance: Dalton Rogers of Illiopolis, Illinois; grandmother Joyce Duffer of Decatur, Illinois; grandparents: Bill and Linda Oden of Brunswick, Missouri; two nephews: Aidin Wanless and William Oden; three nieces: Ava, Ariel and Selena Oden; and numerous dear aunts, uncles and cousins.

Amanda loved music, dancing and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.

A private memorial service will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois. A scheduled visitation will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 :00 p.m. Burial will be at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.

