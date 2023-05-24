Feb. 15, 1963 - May 20, 2023

FORSYTH — Amina Y. Modro, 60, of Forsyth, IL, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born February 15, 1963 in Decatur, IL, to Robert and Julia (Hartleroad) Girard. Amina married the love of her life, Tim Modro on January 24, 1996, in Belleville, IL.

Amina was a CNA for 20 years and loved the time spent taking care of her residents. She also enjoyed being around her horse, Sharif.

Surviving are her loving husband of 26 years, Tim Modro, of Forsyth, IL; children: Amanda (Mike) Mears of Fairfax, VA, Trenton Modro of Forsyth, IL, Karla Modro of Decatur, IL, Tim (Nicole) Modro II of Forsyth, IL; grandchildren: Zechariah Burrus, Taiylor Burrus, Jacob Nichols; and brothers: Tony Girard of Decatur, IL, and Vincent Girard of Edinburg, IL.

She is preceded in passing by her parents, Robert and Julia Girard; and sister, Monica Girard.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Maroa United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow services at Illini Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.