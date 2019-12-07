FINDLAY -- Amos Davis, 91, of Findlay, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:05 a.m. in Shelbyville Manor.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Wright Cemetery, near Findlay, IL. Family and friends are invited to gather from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Okaw Township.

Amos was born on July 2, 1928, in Red Boiling Springs, TN, the son of Raymond and Allie Biles Davis. He married Gloria J. Banks on September 1, 1957. He was a farmhand for Maurice Ripley, Larry Cole and Larry Knierim for many years. Amos later became the Okaw Township Road Commissioner for 8 years, assisted with Todds Point Township Road Commissioner for 5 years and also helped oil the roads of Penn and Pickaway Townships. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees.