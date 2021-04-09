MOUNT ZION — Amy Jo Beals, 52, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Amy was born in Mattoon, IL, on February 20, 1969, the daughter of Walter R. Sheets and Dianne L. (Cochran) Renner. A graduate of Mt. Zion High School, Amy worked as an LPN at Warrensburg- Latham schools where the children loved her.

In June of 2007 she and her family left Clinton, IL and moved to Greenville, SC. She loved her family and worked as a nurse in Greenville until she was diagnosed with Primary Progressive MS in 2010. Eventually, as her disease progressed, she needed more care. After her husband and son were killed tragically in a car accident, she and her daughter were brought back to Illinois.

She leaves behind to deeply cherish her memory her daughter, Hailey Beals; mother, Dianne Renner and husband John; father, Walter Sheets and wife Jeannine; sister, Corrie Cool; brother, Todd Sheets and wife Rachel; grandfather, Ben Cochran and wife Joyce; brother-in-law, Rick Beals; stepsister, Jolyn Redden and husband John; stepbrother, Jamie Renner and wife Brenda; stepbrother, Shawn Nelson and wife Tara; stepbrother, Chad Nelson and wife Denise; stepsister, Stacey Bracken and husband Shane.

Amy was preceded in death by her son, Mason and her husband, Dan Beals.