Oct. 28, 1990 - Mar. 10, 2022

DECATUR - Amy Katherine Wilcox, 31, of Decatur, peacefully ascended into heaven and joined her mother at 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Amy was born on October 28, 1990 in Decatur, the daughter of Douglas R. and Maureen E. (Eshom) Wilcox. She graduated from Sangamon Valley High School in 2009. Amy worked as a packaging line team leader at Akorn Inc.

She loved to bowl. Amy started her bowling career at a very young age with the Decatur Youth Leagues at Sparetime and Plamor Lanes. She loved bowling with her mother in local leagues and in many city and state tournaments. Amy achieved a high game of 290. Along with her father, together they finished third in the Inaugural Frank Vincent Memorial Tournament.

Amy is survived by her father, Douglas R. (Lori Borak) Wilcox; brother, Michael J. Wilcox; grandmothers: Ruth O. Wilcox and Ruth H. Hall; aunts: Marti (Kevin) Thruston-Garwood, Marcia (Jack) Horn, and Diane (Barry) McDonald; godparents: Mike and Leslie Adams; and many cousins; close friends and her beloved dog, Luna who will all miss her.

Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Maureen E. Wilcox, and grandfathers: Joseph R. Wilcox, Dennis R. Eshom, and Harry F. Hall.

Services to celebrate Amy's life were Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

