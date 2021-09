Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. Visitation will Monday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Land Hospice. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.