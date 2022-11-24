Aug. 20, 1975 - Nov. 20, 2022

MACON — Amy Michelle Ray, 47, of Macon, IL, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Celebration of Amy's life will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

Amy was born August 20, 1975, the daughter of Michael D. Horn, Sr. and Betty (Easterling) Gaitros. She married Brian Ray on April 8, 2000, in Decatur, IL.

Amy started working at Krekel's when she was 15 years old, and later owned and operated Krekel's in Macon, with her husband Brian. She loved her grandchildren and family, and spoiling others with her kindness and helpfulness. Amy enjoyed having her hair done, getting a manicure, shopping, going to many festivals, including Covered Bridge and Apple/Pork festival. Amy was a member of New Beginnings Church.

Amy is survived by her husband, Brian; children: Joshua Thompson (Mary) of Atwood, Brittannee Williams (Kyle) of Blue Mound, Jordyn Thompson of Macon, Jacob Ray of Decatur; grandchildren: Rae'lynn Shafer, Aaedyn Thompson, Maizie Williams, Caroline Thompson, Camdyn Horve, Piper Thompson, Kolson Thompson; siblings: Michael Horn, Jr., Lisa Freeman, Kimberly Gaona, Kristina Chavira, Rick Behnke; and 19 nieces and nephews.

Amy was preceded in death by her father, Michael Horn, Sr.; son, Jordan Ray; grandparents, Glen, Sr. and Mildred Easterling; sister, Amber Richardson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.