April 23, 1974 - Nov. 17, 2022

DECATUR — Amy Sue Carr, 48, of Decatur, died 8:15 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus, Crown Point, IN.

A funeral service to celebrate Amy's life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at The Cross Church formerly Heartland (3253 N. Brush College Road Decatur, IL, 62526). Visitation will be one hour before service time.

Memorials if desired may be made to Special Olympics or Prairieland Service Coordination, Inc. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Amy was born April 23, 1974, in Decatur, daughter of Russell and Cheryl (Ray) Carr. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. Amy was diagnosed with 18q minus Syndrome at the age of five and was developmentally disabled. She participated in Special Olympics and worked for Macon Resources.

Amy is survived by sisters: Lori (Dick) Carr, Angie (Todd) Mason of Decatur; brother, Robert Carr of Franklin, TN; nieces: Bobbi (Tina) Bone, Marli Carr and Eden Carr; nephews, Gabriel Carr, Ezekiel Carr, Isaac Carr, Jeremy (Kayla) Bone; great-nephews: Ryan Bone and Aiden Bone.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Russell Carr Jr.

Amy will be missed for her laughter and silliness. She is truly loved.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.