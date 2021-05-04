INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Amy T. Bond, 79, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
Amy was born on July 13, 1941, in Gunnison, MS, the daughter of Jack Johnson Todd, Sr. and Eleanor Alexander Johnson. Amy worked as a CNA at Decatur Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2006 and was a member of Greater Northside Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Scholarship Committee and worked in the food pantry. Amy married Willie T. Bond on April 15, 1963 and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2003.
Left to cherish fond memories are her children: Curtis (Brenda) Bond of IN, Willie D. Bond of Bloomington, and Bryan K. (Joy) Bond of NM; grandchildren: Bryan Keith Bond II, Curtis Alexander Bond II, Terrell Bond, DeShawn Matthews, Rashad Bond, Zachary J. Bond, and Bryanna Bond; two great grandchildren; siblings: Frontroy (Manerva) Todd, Johnny (Mattie) Todd, Jesse (Judy) Todd, Artist Todd, Charlene (Robert) Butler, Dorothy Jean Todd; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: J.C. Todd, Jack Todd, Jr, Eleanor Jackson, Cora Butler, and Dave Butler.
Homegoing services will be 12:00 noon Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Greater Northside Missionary Baptist Church; visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family of Amy T. Bond is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. View the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
