DECATUR — Amylin Antonio Wilson, born August 26, 2021, a son of Tyesha L. Stark and Adrian V. Wilson, received his Heavenly wings and was placed in the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Amylin is survived by his parents, Tyesha L. Stark and Adrian V. Wilson; his siblings: Adrian Wilson, Jr., Aiden Wilson, Aisyn Wilson, and Amylin's twin, Azylin Wilson; his grandparents: Crystal Brown, Tyrone Stark, Ebony Wilson, Jessie (Jermila) DeBerry, Jr.; his great-grandparents: Vivian (Milliard) Goodman, Raymond (Shirley) Brown, Vernice Wilson, and Jessie (Gloria) DeBerry, Sr.; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate Amylin's life will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the services. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL, 62526, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.