MOWEAQUA -- Anamae Cochran, formerly of Moweaqua passed away at 3:55 A.M. on Tuesday (01-14-2020) at Heritage Manor, Mt. Zion. She was 103 years old.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with graveside services following at 2:30 p.m., at Berea Cemetery near Mt. Auburn. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Berea Christian Church or D.M.H. Hospice.
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Anamae was born December 21, 1916 in Elwin IL, the daughter of Thomas Bankson McDaniel and Annie DeHaven (Powell) McDaniel. Much of her life was lived in the Harristown area, close to Decatur. After her husband passed, she lived independently in Moweaqua for 16 years. She was a vital person, loving her family and enjoying her young descendants. She had close connections with a number of nieces and nephews. Her memory endures strongly with her family who loved her very much.
Anamae had worked as a cafeteria cook at Niantic-Harristown school. Earlier in life she was a seamstress at Osgood & Son's and later retired as a seamstress from the Carol Van Law store in Decatur.
Survivors include her sons David (Donna) of Champaign and Chris (Brenda) of Decatur; 5 grandchildren (one step), Mark, Gaye, Michael, Jackie and Josh; 8 great-grandchildren (one step), and 2 great-great-grandchildren (one step).
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, son Steven and his wife Jan, great-grandson Kolby Steven Cochran, parents and siblings, John, Dorothy and Marjorie.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.