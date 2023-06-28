Sept. 5, 1980 - June 23, 2023

Andre Marchello Sayles, 42, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Andre was born to Leroy and Deana Sayles on September 5, 1980, in Decatur, IL. He was with his loving wife, Heather, for 14 years. Andre was a family man to his core. He was all about his wife and kids. His love for his family extended outside his own home. He loved being an uncle, too.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He loved anything to do with water, whether it was going to the lake, or pool. This spoke to his athleticism. He also enjoyed weightlifting, running, and keeping fit.

Andre is survived by his wife, Heather Sayles; parents, Leroy and Deana Sayles; sons: Marchello "Bug" Kay-Den Sayles, DeAndre "Bubby Doo" Leroy Sayles, Cameron D. Campbell; daughter, Senbrea L. Campbell; brothers: Stacy Woods, Kenyata "Fugi" Sayles, Kenya "Bug" Sayles Sr.; special baby/big sister, Latanya "Tanny" (Sayles) Easterwood; grandson, Lavonis "Peanut" L. Pierson III; aunts: Lois Winters, Karla Woods; a host of nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends.

Andre was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Odessa Sayles; uncle, Jimmie Winters.

A service will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on July 3, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 Pm at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

Memorials to Recovery Centers of America, or the Oxford House.

Condolence and memories of Andre may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.