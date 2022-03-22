Oct. 13, 1967 - Mar. 19, 2022

ST. PETERS, Missouri — Andrea Beth Miller, 54, of St. Peters, MO formerly of Mt. Zion, IL passed away on March 19, 2022 in her residence.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time Saturday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to World Center Kitchen or Animal Protective League, in Springfield, IL.

Andrea was born October 13, 1967, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Hunter and Virginia (Day) Kickle. Andrea graduated from Mt Zion High School and Eastern Illinois University where she majored in Communications. She worked at an advertising agency in Atlanta, GA, the American Red Cross in Decatur, IL, elder care, and various other jobs.

Andrea had a giving heart, lived her life with exuberance, and made others feel special. She went out of her way to help anyone in need. No one was a stranger to Andrea, just a friend she hadn't yet met. She had a soft heart for all animals (except frogs), and had a particular attachment to her Schnauzers.

Surviving is her son, Evan Hunter Miller (Olivia) of St. Charles, MO; mother, Virginia Kickle of Mt. Zion; sisters: Stephanie Brown (Bill) of Mt. Zion, IL and Suzanne Kobayashi (Jeff) of Springfield, IL.

Andrea was preceded in death by her father, Hunter, and her grandparents.

The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and service.