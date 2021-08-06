FINDLAY — Andrew J. Liming, 82, of Findlay, IL, passed away July 30, 2021, in his home.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Ash Grove Christian Church, Windsor, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL.

Andy was born March 23, 1939 in Jacksonville, IL, the son of Andrew and Doris Liming. He retired from Tate and Lyle. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the Ash Grove Christian Church.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy; daughter, Andrea Liming; grandson, Malik Liming; brother, Ike Liming; niece, Carol Peveler; cousin, Robyn Lewis.

He was preceded in death by wives: Sharon, Candy, and Annabelle; three brothers and one sister.