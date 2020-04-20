SULLIVAN — Andrew Lee York, Jr. (85) died of natural causes early April 17th at Mason Point in Sullivan, IL. He was born in Tuscola, IL on January 9, 1935 to Louise and Andrew L. York. He requested cremation and no flowers.
Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola is proud to assist in final arrangements.
The family will hold a Memorial Service for Lee when appropriate. To view the full obituary, please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew York, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
