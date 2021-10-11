MOUNT ZION — Andrew Phillip "Phil" Shambaugh, Jr., 76, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00–6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 14, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family graveside services will be held on a later date at Lester Barnett Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Phil's honor to the Cerro Gordo FFA.

Phil was born January 11, 1945 in Decatur, son of Andrew Phillip Shambaugh, Sr. and Tressa (Krall) Shambaugh. He married Linda Thomas on July 10, 1971 in Decatur.

Phil served his country with the U.S. Air Force along with other federal, state and county service commitments. He was a life time farmer in the Oakley – Cerro Gordo area. Phil was a member of Central Christian Church in Decatur, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; daughter, Tina Shambaugh of Decatur; and son, Clayton Shambaugh (Pam May) of Cerro Gordo. Phil was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Shambaugh.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.