Andrzej "Andy" Cichalewski

Andy was born on September 10, 1942, in Warsaw, Poland, the son of Matthew and Irena Cichalewski. He survived the final months of World War II in a Nazi concentration camp and eventually returned to Warsaw for the remainder of his childhood. In 1957, Andy immigrated to Schenectady, New York to live with his father. He went on to earn his Bachelor's, Master's, and Specialist Degrees in Education from Eastern Illinois University. He spent 37 years sharing his love for this nation with students as a U.S. history and government teacher in Shelbyville. He loved coaching student athletes in cross country, track, and tennis for the school. Andy took his commitment to civic duty quite seriously and spent many years serving as a city councilman for the community of Shelbyville, first as commissioner of the Police Department and later as commissioner of the Street Department. Andy was also an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis Club, Retired Teachers Association, and served on the Shelbyville Fire Department for 42 years. In later years he found joy in raising awareness and funds for the Illinois Honor Flight program to honor U.S. veterans. Andy married his beloved wife Marilyn Ann Eversgerd on May 26, 1966 and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2018.