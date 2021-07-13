 Skip to main content
Andrzej "Andy" Cichalewski

SHELBYBILLE - Andrzej "Andy" Cichalewski, 78, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 with his daughters by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville, IL with Father Pawel Augustyniak as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Holy Childhood of Jesus Christ Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL. Memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville or the Shelbyville Fire Protection District. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.

