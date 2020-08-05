× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Angela (Angie) Ferguson 46 of Decatur, IL got her Angel Wings at Indianapolis University Hospital on July 29th. She was born November 3, 1973 in Decatur and resided there.

She graduated from Mr. Johns School of Cosmetology and worked 25 years as a local barber. She found her passion as a home health care professional with Addus Home Health Care. This was a step closer to her dream of providing care and shelter to homeless animals.

Angie will be deeply missed by her lifelong partner Tom Goff & kids, Kiki & Gracie (cats) and Stella & Fender (dogs), Mother Gloria Ferguson, Father Mike Butcher, uncle and aunt Ed and Yvonne Carry, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family.

Angie was a gentle loving spirit with a joking rebellious nature. She loved to play pranks, belt out a tune to karaoke, find that flea market gem or relax with a computer game.

Tamera, Christy and all who knew her will forever have a special place in their heart for Angie. Farewell, Sweetheart.

Many thanks to the staff at IUPUI for their compassionate care & Graceland Fairlawn for their assistance.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.