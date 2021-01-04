DECATUR - Angela V. Mitchell, 92, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital E.R. Angela was born September 27, 1928, in Decatur, IL, daughter of Donald T. and Helen (Hogan) Edwards.

A homemaker and member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Angela married John W. Mitchell on October 27, 1951, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2008. Angela was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The Republican Womens Study Club. She was a proud American and a wonderful mother who always put her family first.

Angela is survived by her children: Michele S. Kearney of Decatur, William D. Mitchell of Decatur, and Michael R. Mitchell of Orland Park; her grandson Jack Kearney of Saratoga Springs, NY; and many other relatives and friends. Angela was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Shirley Edwards.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Very Rev. Joseph M. Molloy, V.F., celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery following the mass. There will be no visitation.

