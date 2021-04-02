 Skip to main content
Anita Eileen Jonquet
Anita Eileen Jonquet

Anita Eileen Jonquet

DECATUR - Anita Eileen Jonquet, 77, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in her home with her husband by her side.

Anita was born in Decatur, IL, on July 24, 1943, the daughter of Elmer and Josephine (Spittler) Fawley. More commonly known as Mrs. Stevens, Anita worked as the school librarian at Roosevelt Junior High until retiring. In her retirement, she worked as a substitute librarian in many schools in the Decatur Public School system. She married Douglas Eugene Jonquet on October 24, 2007 in Decatur, IL, and he survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. No funeral service will be held.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

