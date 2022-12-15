Nov. 10, 1947 - Dec. 14, 2022

DECATUR — Anita K. "Kay" Lydick, 75, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Kay was born November 10, 1947, in Salem, IL, a daughter of George and Ruby "Louise" (Parrish) Feather. An active member of First Baptist Church, Kay retired from Moran & Goebel Funeral Home after 16 years as the office manager. She was a Christian who Loved Jesus and her family and friends. She married Larry Paul Lydick on July 31, 1966, in Kinmundy, IL, and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2013.

Kay fought the good fight and has now finished her race.

Surviving are her children: Paula R. (Paul) Dykstra and Joshua L. Dykstra; grandchildren: Mady, Bennett, Brynna, Carter, William, and Kennedy; sister, Beverly Brasel; brother-in-law, Keith (Karen) Lydick; special friend, Gary Wubben and his family; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Kay was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: Mary Jones, Dorothy Doolen and Betty White.

Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the service time at 10:30 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Sandy Branch Cemetery, Kinmundy, IL.

In lieu flowers, donations may be directed to First Baptist Church.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.