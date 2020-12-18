WASHINGTON, D.C. — Anita R. Estell, Esq. of Washington, D.C. passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in Camp Hill, AL. Anita was born March 6, 1959 in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Walter and Flora (Woods) Estell. Anita was educated in the Decatur Public Schools, graduating from MacArthur High School in 1977. She was involved in numerous organizations in high school, including the student council, senior class president, National Honor Society, French Club and many others. She received her Bachelor of Journalism and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Growing up, Anita was a devoted member of the Church of the Living God, PGT Temple #1, under the leadership of the late Bishop Herbert Dickerson, where she participated in many church youth activities. You would always know when Anita was around; her laughter would fill the air, as she was the life of any and all gatherings.