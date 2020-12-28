SHELBYVILLE - Ann Elbert, 87, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Memorials may be made in Ann's name to the American Cancer Society, Glenwood Cemetery Entrance Sign or the donor's favorite charity. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.
Ann was born on October 4, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the only child of Thad and Audrey Hillenburg Rude. Ann graduated from Mattoon High School in the Class of 1952. During High School she worked at Wilb Walkers. She graduated from Utterback's Business College and worked at Mattoon Federal Savings and Loan in Mattoon. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon where she taught Sunday School.
On March 26, 1960 she married Robert D. Elbert in Mattoon at the First Baptist Church. The couple had two daughters, Julie Ann and Mary Roeann.
Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville and taught Vacation Bible School and was the Primary Department Sunday School Superintendent. She was a 50-year member of the Shelby County Homemakers Extension. She was a former member of the Shelby County Homemakers Extension Council, Past Board and 4-H Fair Board. She served two terms on the Shelbyville Community Unit District #4 School Board.
Ann was baptized in the Jordan River in Israel. She enjoyed traveling to see amazing places and meet new people. She was able to visit all 50 states, all seven continents and 76 different countries, many of those more than once.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Mary Roeann.
Surviving are daughter Julie Ann Elbert of Shelbyville. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Ann's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.