SHELBYVILLE - Ann Elbert, 87, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Memorials may be made in Ann's name to the American Cancer Society, Glenwood Cemetery Entrance Sign or the donor's favorite charity. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Ann was born on October 4, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the only child of Thad and Audrey Hillenburg Rude. Ann graduated from Mattoon High School in the Class of 1952. During High School she worked at Wilb Walkers. She graduated from Utterback's Business College and worked at Mattoon Federal Savings and Loan in Mattoon. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon where she taught Sunday School.

On March 26, 1960 she married Robert D. Elbert in Mattoon at the First Baptist Church. The couple had two daughters, Julie Ann and Mary Roeann.