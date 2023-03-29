June 1, 1937 - March 24, 2023

DECATUR — Ann Haab passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann's honor may be made to Decatur Day Care Center and Millikin University.

Ann was born on June 1, 1937, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Robert P. and Alice Norton Geddes. She moved to Alton, IL, in 1941 and attended Alton Public Schools. She graduated from Alton High School in 1955, and attended Millikin University in Decatur, IL, from 1955 to 1959, when she graduated with a degree in education. At Millikin she was a cheerleader and affiliated with Delta Delta Delta Sorority.

She married Larry Haab on August 2, 1958. After they both graduated from Millikin they moved to Florissant, MO where she taught at Parker Road Elementary School. They moved back to Decatur in 1965.

They have three children, daughter, Sheryl and her husband Marty Brilley of Decatur; son, David of Carol Stream, IL; and daughter, Julie and husband, Steve Ruth of Darien, IL. In addition she is surrounded by six wonderful grandchildren: Megan and Ethan Brilley and wife Courtney, Sofia and Anna Haab, Michael and Sarah Ruth; and two great-grandchildren: Jameson Brilley and Bethany Brilley.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Julie Crivello of Godfrey, IL.

In Decatur, she was an elementary school teacher at Garfield School. After retirement from teaching, Ann was on the Board of Directors of Decatur Day Care Center where she co-chaired the capital campaign for the Intergenerational Day Care center on the campus of St. Mary's Hospital. For her successful efforts in raising $2 million for this project she received the Woman of Impact Award in 1994.

In addition to serving on the Decatur Day Care Board for six years, Ann volunteered by teaching at the DOVE Preschool Program, working in Millikin Alumni Programs and at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She also co-chaired the capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of the Greater Decatur YMCA.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.