DECATUR - Ann Vincent Gerhold, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:07 AM on July 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Ann was born in Pana, IL, the daughter of Wilma (Miller) and Roscoe Vincent.

Ann graduated from Tower Hill High School in 1970 and continued her education at Eastern Illinois University, where she received a bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1974.

Ann married the love of her life, John Allen Gerhold on August 4, 1972 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Dollville, IL. During the first seven years of their marriage, they were able to travel and explore including a European tour.

In 1979, their family grew, adding their first daughter, Megan, followed five years later by Laura. Ann's home was filled with love, laughter, kindness and compassion and a” little” bit of sarcasm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William “Ed” and sister-in-law Olive Vincent, her father and mother in-law, John and Juanita Gerhold.

Surviving are Ann's husband, Allen Gerhold of Decatur, IL; daughters Megan (Bill) Reininger of St. Louis; Laura Gerhold of Monticello, IL; grandchildren: Allie and Will Reininger of St. Louis; in-laws Robert (Cheryl) Gerhold, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.