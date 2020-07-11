DECATUR - Ann Vincent Gerhold, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:07 AM on July 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Ann was born in Pana, IL, the daughter of Wilma (Miller) and Roscoe Vincent.
Ann graduated from Tower Hill High School in 1970 and continued her education at Eastern Illinois University, where she received a bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1974.
Ann married the love of her life, John Allen Gerhold on August 4, 1972 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Dollville, IL. During the first seven years of their marriage, they were able to travel and explore including a European tour.
In 1979, their family grew, adding their first daughter, Megan, followed five years later by Laura. Ann's home was filled with love, laughter, kindness and compassion and a” little” bit of sarcasm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William “Ed” and sister-in-law Olive Vincent, her father and mother in-law, John and Juanita Gerhold.
Surviving are Ann's husband, Allen Gerhold of Decatur, IL; daughters Megan (Bill) Reininger of St. Louis; Laura Gerhold of Monticello, IL; grandchildren: Allie and Will Reininger of St. Louis; in-laws Robert (Cheryl) Gerhold, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will be hosting a grave side service at the St. Paul Cemetery (1486 N 900 E, Tower Hill, IL 62571) at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with Pastor Laurie Hill officiating.
Memorials in Ann's honor may be made to Northeast Community Fund of Decatur, IL and St. Paul United Church of Christ of Dollville, IL. Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.