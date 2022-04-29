Dec. 29, 1935 - April 27, 2022

OTTAWA — Anna E. (Newkirk) Kistenfeger, 86, of Ottawa, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Columba Church in Ottawa with Deacon John Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:50 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park following the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Anna was the daughter of Everett and Lillian (Husted) Newkirk, born and raised in Shiloh, NJ. She moved to Ottawa in 1963. She married Walter A. Kistenfeger, Sr. on August 27, 1971.

Anna is survived by her children: Eugene Kistenfeger of Ottawa, Sandra (William) Nagel of Oglesby, Robert (Joetta) Kistenfeger of Mt. Zion, David (Kerry) Kistenfeger of Ottawa, Gary (Tracy) Kistenfeger of Ottawa, and Mary Kistenfeger of Ottawa; 13 grandchildren: Thomas Nagel of Scottsdale, AZ, Theodore Nagel of Fort Worth, TX, Adrianne Johnson of Ames, IA, Zachary Kistenfeger of Dalton City, Ryan Kistenfeger of Memphis, TN, Jayson Kistenfeger of Petersburg, Kelsey Kistenfeger-Twohey and Cole Kistenfeger both of Ottawa, Kara Kistenfeger and Quinn Kistenfeger both of Ottawa, and Courtney Just, Colby Kistenfeger, and Cami Kistenfeger of Assumption; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Walter on March 27, 2021; two sons: C. Thomas Blackmon and Walter A. Kistenfeger, Jr.; her parents, Everett and Lillian Newkirk; and both of her siblings.

