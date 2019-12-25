Anna Jean Nicholls
DECATUR -- Anna Jean Nicholls, 78, of Decatur, IL passed away 7:40 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, in Fair Havens Senior Living, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Morningside Church of Christ.

Anna Jean was born July 21, 1941, in Herrick, IL, the daughter of Roy and Ruth (Ginger) Bryant. She was preceded in death by her sister Sue Sutton and her parents. Anna Jean married her husband Richard on February 25, 1967.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Krista (Craig) Clark and Kelly Benton, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two step children and three step grandchildren.

Anna Jean was a devout Christian. She had many close friends she enjoyed spending time with.

We made many trips to Barnes Hospital, St. Louis over a twenty year period for her rare disease called Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, also known as Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome. It affects many organs of the body and causes major nosebleeds. She was one of the bravest persons I have ever known as her husband who was by her side and witnessed her suffering. Thank you Lord. No tears in Heaven. “For God so loved the world he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life”.

