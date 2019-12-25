Anna Jean Nicholls

We made many trips to Barnes Hospital, St. Louis over a twenty year period for her rare disease called Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, also known as Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome. It affects many organs of the body and causes major nosebleeds. She was one of the bravest persons I have ever known as her husband who was by her side and witnessed her suffering. Thank you Lord. No tears in Heaven. “For God so loved the world he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life”.