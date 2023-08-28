Anna is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John R. Foster. Anna is survived by her sister, Patty Hughes (Chris Hughes); and children Kathe Foster, Samantha Burris (Rodney Burris), and Matt Jackson (Larae Jackson). Anna was "Granny Annie" to Alexandra Burris, Taleb Trusner, Rachel Burris, Terran Trusner and Zoe Burris.