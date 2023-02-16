Sept. 21, 1932 - Feb. 18, 2023

CERRO GORDO — Anna Rose Larrick, 90, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Anna was born September 21, 1932, in Ramsey, IL, the daughter of Troy and Mabel (Trueblood) Meyerholz. She married Jack Larrick on November 26, 1950, in Cerro Gordo, IL. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2009.

Anna was a member of Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren. She loved Jesus and was a good wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Anna was a great cook and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed walking and gardening.

Anna is survived by her son, Doug (Susan) Larrick of Cerro Gordo; daughter, Tina (Joe) Martina of Cerro Gordo; grandchildren: Scott, Jill, Casey, Lucas, Troy, Bradley, Kraig, Kaleb, Kristie; great-grandchildren: Sean, Erin, Sarina, Royce, Gavin, Ashlyn, Allie, Jace, Jackson, Liam, Naomi, Jarrett, Jonah, Brance, Layne, Nolan, Barrett, Aubrey; great-great-grandchildren, River, Noah; sisters, Wilma (Carl) Cable, Alice Kinney, Adiline (Bob) Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Brad; grandson, Brance; brother, Burl.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.