MOUNT ZION — AnnaBelle (Clayton) Farrell, 97, of Mt. Zion, died at 11:51 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Imboden Creek Living Center.

She was born on February 19, 1925, in Hornsby, IL, daughter of Harry and Bernitia (Ahearn) Clayton. She married Barry F. Farrell on May 10, 1944, in Champaign, IL.

Survivors include her son, Phillip Farrell and his wife Carla of Lovington, IL; sisters: Jane Nail and her husband Henry of Litchfield, and Bernitia Ward of Hillsboro; five grandchildren: Ryan Kelsheimer and wife Stephanie, of Austin, TX, Rhett Farrell and wife Lana of Savoy, IL, Melissa Hughes and Josh Melantine of Indianapolis, IN, Mark Farrell and wife Courtney of Fairbury and Casey Krall and husband Dave of Argenta, IL; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Barry Farrell; son, Lynn Farrell and daughter, Lou Ann (Farrell) Kelsheimer; her sister, Nelda Hassler and brother, Raymond Clayton.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and attending draft horse shows. She worked at Grants Farm, St. Louis for 25-plus-years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion, IL, and served as an Elder and on many of the church committees. She was a member of the Lady Landowners, Macon County HCE and Clydesdale Breeders of the U.S.

Funeral service to celebrate her life will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, visitation will be prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church 345 W. Main Mt. Zion, IL, 62549. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

