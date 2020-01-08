CERRO GORDO -- Annabelle Gaitros, 84, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, with her daughter by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo.
Annabelle was born September 17, 1935, in Decatur, IL, daughter of William Russell and Lucille May (Boughers) Sites. She married Thurman Robert Gaitros on May 26, 1951 in Cerro Gordo. He preceded her in death June 27, 2016. Annabelle was a member of the Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo and the American Legion Post 117 Woman's Auxiliary. She was an LPN for several years. Annabelle enjoyed square dancing, making afghan blankets for her grandchildren and in earlier days, camping and vacationing in Florida.
Surviving are her children: Tony Gaitros and wife Donna of Cerro Gordo and Gayle Gaitros of Decatur; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Leon Sites and wife Cathy of Indianapolis, IN and James Hector and wife Emma of Long Creek, IL; and sister Diana Lahniers of Decatur.
Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Jean.
Obituary written by her daughter, Gayle Gaitros.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Service information
11:00AM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
