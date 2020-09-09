× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MT. ZION — Annarose Bronovik 83, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, Terre Haute, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mt. Zion, Illinois with Rev. Jason Stone, Celebrant. The family will gather for visitation on Monday evening for a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. and receive friends until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. In keeping with the requirements of the State of Illinois, face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Annarose's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.