DECATUR -- Anne L. Lettrich, 67, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Anne was born in Decatur, IL on February 6, 1953 to Edward and Beverly (Beggs) Ewing. She married Rudolph Lettrich on June 2, 1999, he preceded her in death on September 19, 2015.

Anne is survived by her children: Josh (Abbey) Kupish of Mt. Zion, Dawn (Jonathan) McCoy of Champaign; her mother: Beverly Ewing of Sullivan; step children: Sara (Joey) White of Decatur, Andrew (Alisha) Lettrich of PA; brothers: Charlie Ewing of Atwood, Samuel Ewing of Decatur, Thomas Ewing of CA, and Patrick Ewing of IL; Grandchildren: Madelyn, Michael, Abbey, Alex, and Bailey; great granddaughter: Parker Anne.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her son Michael, and her father.

Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Anne L. Lettrich will be held at 10 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Decatur with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery.

The family of Anne Lettrich is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.

Please view the online obituary, send condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Lettrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.