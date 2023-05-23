June 17, 1946 - May 20, 2023
DECATUR — Patricia Anne "Pattie" Richardson, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, in her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, June 2, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m., until service time.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Pattie was born June 17, 1946, in Wichita Falls, TX, the daughter of Herbert O. and Dorothy Wands. She married William C. "Bill" Richardson on August 9, 1981. Pattie retired as a teaching assistant for Special Education students from Decatur Public Schools #61. She was a former member of the Elwin United Methodist Church and of Central United Methodist Church. She had a passion for traveling and took many trips all across the world.
Surviving is her husband, Bill of Decatur, IL; children: Rick VanArsdale (Christine) of Sydney, Australia, Teresa Richardson-Patton (Joe) of Decatur, Vanessa Gerling of Nashville, TN, Walker VanArsdale (Christina) of Round Lake Beach, IL, and Kaley VanArsdale (Cass Weidemueller) of Montrose, CO; brother, Mike Wands of Grand Prairie, TX; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.
Pattie was preceded in death by her parents.
Messages of condolence and her expanded obituary may be viewed at dawson-wikoff.com.
