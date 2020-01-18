DECATUR -- Annettia Jean “Nettie” Closs, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
Nettie was born April 21, 1951 in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of Robert and Patricia (See) Metzger. She was a retired homemaker who previously owned and operated Sincerely Yours, a medical transcription service. She was a member of Resurrection Parish in Illiopolis. Nettie married the love of her life, John, on May 26, 1978. Together 42 years, they raised their family in Harristown, IL. She was devoted to her family, always putting her family first. She was loving, caring and welcomed all with open arms. She enjoyed family gatherings and having her children and grandchildren together as one, laughing, swimming in the pool or playing games. She filled her calendar with activities for her grandchildren and was their number one fan on the sideline. She took pride in seeing the family she raised grow.
Nettie was a talented artist and through her whimsical paintings and sketches you could see the world through her eyes. One of Nettie's favorite places was in her camper in the woods. She found peace by a campfire spending time with those she loved. From her warm smile, hugs or words of advice, she will be truly missed by those who called her wife, mom, grandma, sister or friend.
Surviving are her husband, John; children, Jennifer Durflinger (Jon) of Decatur, IL, Ryan Maurer (Amy) of Decatur, IL, Greg Closs (Kourtney) of Warrensburg, IL, Jonathon Closs (Amanda) of Niantic, IL; brother Mark Metzger (Sherry) of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Dian McAdamis (Mike) of Springfield, IL, Donna Hahn (Steve) of Decatur, IL, Denise Burdick (Jeff) of Oakley, IL, Debbie Metzger (Beth) of Burlington, Ontario, CN; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday January 20, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Decatur Memorial Hospice and Heckman Healthcare for their comfort and assistance in getting Nettie home to her family.
Memorials: Condolences may be left to Annettia's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com or www.moranandgoebel.com.
