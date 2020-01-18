Annettia Jean "Nettie" Closs

Nettie was born April 21, 1951 in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of Robert and Patricia (See) Metzger. She was a retired homemaker who previously owned and operated Sincerely Yours, a medical transcription service. She was a member of Resurrection Parish in Illiopolis. Nettie married the love of her life, John, on May 26, 1978. Together 42 years, they raised their family in Harristown, IL. She was devoted to her family, always putting her family first. She was loving, caring and welcomed all with open arms. She enjoyed family gatherings and having her children and grandchildren together as one, laughing, swimming in the pool or playing games. She filled her calendar with activities for her grandchildren and was their number one fan on the sideline. She took pride in seeing the family she raised grow.