Annie Mae Oliger

"Ann" was born January 28, 1934 in Tupelo, MS to Thomas and Trannie Mae Raper. She married Alvin "Leon" Oliger on January 20, 1951. She and Al were faithful members of Moweaqua General Baptist Church and Destiny Fellowship, also in Moweaqua.

Ann was a loving wife for 69 years, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved quilting and crocheting and her family was frequently blessed with treasured gifts of her talent. She was a sought after house cleaner, babysitter, and cleaned the offices at the Moweaqua Grain Co-Op for many years. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and gardener and took great pride in her yard and flowers. She was an exceedingly intelligent and empathetic woman who always shared her love, advice and understanding of life when it was needed most.