MOWEAQUA - Annie Mae Oliger, 87, of Moweaqua, passed away at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 surrounded by her daughters.
"Ann" was born January 28, 1934 in Tupelo, MS to Thomas and Trannie Mae Raper. She married Alvin "Leon" Oliger on January 20, 1951. She and Al were faithful members of Moweaqua General Baptist Church and Destiny Fellowship, also in Moweaqua.
Ann was a loving wife for 69 years, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved quilting and crocheting and her family was frequently blessed with treasured gifts of her talent. She was a sought after house cleaner, babysitter, and cleaned the offices at the Moweaqua Grain Co-Op for many years. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and gardener and took great pride in her yard and flowers. She was an exceedingly intelligent and empathetic woman who always shared her love, advice and understanding of life when it was needed most.
She is survived by her daughters: Joyce (Rodney) Hite, Janet (Robert) Simmons, Judy (Robert) Montgomery and Jennifer (Michael) Woodard, all of Moweaqua and Jodie (Randy) Compton of Gallatin, TN; sisters: Shirley Goacher and Jettie Oliver; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many in-laws; nieces; nephews; and dear friends that she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her precious husband on March 5, 2020; her parents; sisters: Edna and Sue; brother, Wayne; granddaughter, Carolyn Ann Hite; grandson, Trenton Scott Myers.
The family wishes to thank Springfield Clinic in Moweaqua and the staff of Life's Journey Memory Care in Taylorville, Illinois for their skilled and loving care of our mother and grandmother during the final weeks of her life.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Rod Hite officiating. Burial will follow at West Side Moweaqua Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Destiny Fellowship.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct., Macon, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
