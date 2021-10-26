ATWOOD — Annie Maxine Tipton, 85 of Atwood, IL formerly of Arthur, IL passed away at 5:17 P.M. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Penn Station, 120 East Progress St., Arthur, IL. Rev. Doug Davis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Penn Station. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Annie was born on May 26, 1936 in Hickman, KY. She was a daughter of William Felton and Katherine (Butler) Cunningham. She married Howard L. Tipton on June 9, 1967 in Decatur, IL.

She is survived by one son, Harold Hunnicutt and his wife Shelly of Portage, IN; three stepchildren: Richard Tipton and his wife Katie of FL, Kathy Tipton of Nashville, TN, and Bobby Tipton and his wife Ginny of Assumption, IL; two grandsons: Jamie Carson and his wife Kelly of Atwood, IL and Gordon Hunnicutt and his wife Sara of Hope, KS; and five great-grandchildren: Kyla and Hunter Carson and Riley, Molly and Wyatt Hunnicutt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; one daughter, Jeanne Schaal and one stepson, Allan Tipton.

Maxine and Howard worked at the Blue Mill in Decatur, IL; he was a chef, and she was a waitress. In 1979 Howard and Maxine started The Old Heidelberg in Arthur, IL and ran it for more than 20 years.

Maxine enjoyed cross stitching, listening to country western music, and reading.

Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes or Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana.