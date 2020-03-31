DECATUR — Anthony Lynn ”Tony" Joyner 64, of Springfield, Illinois formerly of Decatur, Illinois passed away at St. John's Hospital, Monday March 17, 2020.
Anthony was born on January 24th, 1956 in Decatur, Illinois. He was the fourth of five sons from the union of Clarence and Alice Joyner.
Anthony leaves surviving to cherish fond memories Lida and Marc Lawson, Keysha Palmer, his Stepmother Glodine Joyner, stepbrother James Jarrett, Patrick (Tina) Joyner, of Decatur, Illinois. Titus Joyner of St. Louis, Mo. and brother-in-law Robert (Blanche) Madison. Anthony is also survived by sisters Heather Joyner, in-laws Delana Joyner and Vevalyn Joyner of Decatur, Illinois and a host of relatives from both Jacksons and Joyner's who will also cherish the fond memories of “Tony."
Anthony is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Linda Madison-Joyner, parents Clarence and Alice Joyner, brothers Clarence "Skip" Joyner, Preston Joyner, and Vincent Joyner, sister-in-law Helen Buckner-Joyner.
Anthony was a fun-loving guy that always wore a smile. He was a 1975 graduate of Eisenhower High School where he participated in football and basketball. Later he took up boxing and the art of karate. Anthony was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Afterwards he was employed as an operator for twenty-two years at ADM before working security for DMH, the state of Illinois and various other security companies before his health failed.
Special thanks to cousins Elder Marvin Joyner and Richard Williams, Clyda Ross and the other caregivers that were there for him and his wife, the staff at Springfield Memorial Hospital and Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service for Anthony Lynn Joyner will be scheduled at a later date.
