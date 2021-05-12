Anthony Scott Major, Sr.

DECATUR — Scott was born to Bill and Dixie Major in Decatur, IL. He was married to Sandra "Sandy" Earl for 52 years. Born to this union were Stephanie (Tobie) Vaughn, Shelley (Rod) Woods, Shonda (John) Rooks, Shawnette (Scott) Washburn, Scott "Guy" (Tracy) Major, Shane (Molly) Major, Seth (Sarah) Major; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and three additional great grandchildren expected in 2021. Scott's siblings are Maxine (Steve) McGuire, Bill (Connie) Major, Randy (Patty) Major, Marlynn Hudson, Marianne (Danny) Trimmer, Stephe Major and Tim Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Scott retired from Archer Daniels Midland and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Decatur. He was an Evangelist who enjoyed singing and playing many musical instruments. He was a talented songwriter and published numerous songs. Scott was a draftsman and welder. He liked woodworking, building and working with his hands.
Graceland-Fairlawn is in charge of the arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Baptist Church in Decatur, IL. on May 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning two hours prior to the memorial service at 10:00 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.