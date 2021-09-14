DECATUR — Anthony "Tony" Joseph Diaz, 48, passed away September 13, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. The family requests casual attire. Memorials in Tony's honor may be made to his wife, Heather Diaz.

Tony was born November 1, 1972 in Peoria, IL, to Jose and Kathy (Gall) Diaz. He married Heather Mayberry on September 16, 2011. He lived for his music and his family.

Tony's love for music started with guitar lessons at the age of eight. He became an extremely accomplished guitarist, playing with many local bands over the years.

His career included several years driving long haul semi trucks all over the country, dispatching, and for the last several years has been a logistics manager for Prairie Farms ice cream.

Tony was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Heather (Mayberry) Diaz and daughter Alexus Diaz; stepchildren: Bryan and Jade Lewis; sisters: Tania Diaz (Tim) and Taryn Diaz; niece Maria Diaz, mother Kathy (Diaz) Copeland, and stepfather Larry Copeland.

We will all miss his humor, very often inappropriate, and his love of animals and their mutual love of him.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.