Oct. 7, 1966 - March 10, 2023

DECATUR — Anthony (Tony) Joseph Vespa, 56, of Decatur, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Tony was born October 7, 1966 in Springfield, IL, to Dominic Vespa and Judy (Fouts) Vespa. He married Lara Reed on November 3, 1990 in Illiopolis.

Tony went to Riverton Schools, graduated from high school in 1984, and attended Lincoln Land Community College to pursue a degree in Fire Science. He was hired by the Decatur Fire Department in March 1990 where he served the community for 27 years. He coordinated the Fire Science Program at Richland from 1991-2018 where he taught hundreds of future firefighters. He was a dedicated husband and father and enjoyed being a Papa to his grandson.

Tony is survived by his wife, Lara of 32 years; children: Max (Devin) Vespa, Kati (Chris) Garner; grandson, Levi Vespa; parents, Dominic and Judy Vespa; brothers: Greg (Cheryl) Vespa, Chris (Darci) Vespa; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur. Firefighters line up at 8:00 p.m. with walk through at 8:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday March 16, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado St., Decatur, with Rev. John Burnette, Celebrant.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.