BRASELTON, Ga. - Anthony "Tony" Richard Heinkel of Braselton, 51, of Braselton, GA. passed Sunday July 26, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center with his wife at his side.

Tony was born August 26, 1968 in Decatur, Illinois. He was a graduate of Eisenhower High School and worked at Pla-Mor Lanes before moving to Georgia. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Tony is survived by his wife Bonnie, step -son: Kevin Bohhannon; parents Nancy and Bob Hughes Danielsville, GA and Richard and Judy Heinkel Decatur, IL; brothers and sisters: Tom Hughes (Stayce) Amelia Island, FL, Bill Hughes (Beverly) Tampa, FL, Tami Laing (Jay) Boynton Beach, FL, Ted Heinkel (Kim) Boynton Beach, FL, Tricia Huth (Brian) Danielsville, GA, Jamie Martin (Jami) Decatur. IL, and Emily Watts (Jeff) Decatur, IL. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held in Braselton, GA on July 30, 2020.

