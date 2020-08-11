BRASELTON, Ga. - Anthony "Tony" Richard Heinkel of Braselton, 51, of Braselton, GA. passed Sunday July 26, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center with his wife at his side.
Tony was born August 26, 1968 in Decatur, Illinois. He was a graduate of Eisenhower High School and worked at Pla-Mor Lanes before moving to Georgia. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Tony is survived by his wife Bonnie, step -son: Kevin Bohhannon; parents Nancy and Bob Hughes Danielsville, GA and Richard and Judy Heinkel Decatur, IL; brothers and sisters: Tom Hughes (Stayce) Amelia Island, FL, Bill Hughes (Beverly) Tampa, FL, Tami Laing (Jay) Boynton Beach, FL, Ted Heinkel (Kim) Boynton Beach, FL, Tricia Huth (Brian) Danielsville, GA, Jamie Martin (Jami) Decatur. IL, and Emily Watts (Jeff) Decatur, IL. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held in Braselton, GA on July 30, 2020.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.