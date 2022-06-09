Antoinette (Toni) Skelley

Feb. 4, 1939 - March 31, 2022

KIMBERLY, Wisconsin - Antoinette (Toni) Skelley, 83, passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by family.?

Toni was born February 4, 1939, as the oldest of three, to John J. and Catherine M. (Bucher) Huhne of Decatur, IL. She graduated from St. Teresa High School Class of 1957. She attended Nursing School and became an Inhalation Therapist at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL, in her early career. She then worked as a pharmaceutical technician and retired as the Quality Assurance Manager for Wallace Laboratories, Decatur, IL, in 1998.

She was a very active volunteer with the Kiwanianne Club of Decatur, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and the Decatur Power Squadron. Her husband, Paul, and her three boys spent many hours cruising the rivers and lakes of the mid-west states and were avid boaters. After retirement, she and her husband Paul traveled a great deal and loved spending wintertime in Gulf Shores, AL, with friends. Family was all important to Toni. She loved hosting "Camp Grandma," usually around the 4th of July family reunions, where her grandkids could run wild for a week under her supervision. She also compiled heirloom recipes into a family cookbook so they can remake dishes the family enjoyed for years.

In Kimberly, WI, she was an active Member of St. Paul Catholic Church (410 Wallace St., Combined Locks, WI (920) 788-4553) and a founding patron for the Our Lady of Grace Shrine being built on the grounds of St. Paul Parish.

She is survived by her two sisters: Martha R. McNamara of St. Louis, MO, Mary Lou Simmons of Lenexa, KS; and three sons: John (Jack) R. (Leslie) Skelley of Hilbert, WI, Dr. Paul E. (Lucy) Skelley of Gainesville, FL, and Dr. Andrew D. (Kelly M.) Skelley of Powell, TN. She is also survived by five grandsons: Benjamin, Samuel, Peter, Matthew, and Ian Skelley; granddaughter, Meghan Skelley; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She is also the immensely proud Great Grandmother to Elliana M. (4) and Blake B. Skelley (2) of Benjamin A. and Katelyn M. Skelley, Wrightstown, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband,, Paul F. Skelley.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the St. Paul Parish, Combined Locks, WI at 6:00 p.m. April 11, 2022. There will be visitation with family before the Mass at 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. in the church gathering area.

Funeral services will also be held June 11, 2022, in her hometown of Decatur, IL. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Richard Weltin, celebrant. There will be a 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. visitation followed by the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Boiling Springs Cemetery.

The family of Toni Skelley is being served by the Wickmann Funeral Homes of WI, (www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com) and Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.?